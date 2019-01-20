Sachin Pilot demands white paper from the Central government on its work in 5 years

Home Nation

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

JODHPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Sunday demanded a white paper from the Union government on its works in the country during its tenure.

Pilot, also the Pradesh Congress Committee chief, raised the demand while talking to reporters here in the city.

He had visited Jodhpur to attend a programme 'Turning the Tide', organized by Young President Organisation of India.

"The Modi government should release a white paper on its works in the country in 5 years of its tenure," said Pilot adding that this government has done the job of only scaring various sections of the society and damaging constitutional institutions of the country.

About the new Congress government in the state, Pilot said his government was currently engaged in bridging the gap between the people and the government.

"Rahul Gandhi had said the gap between the government and the people should end. It's the people's government in the state now and we have started working towards making people-friendly policies after the discussion with all concerned," Pilot said.

The state deputy chief minister said his government has started working for "ending" the economic crisis faced by farmers and providing opportunities to the youths.

About the upcoming general elections, Pilot said all the preparations have been done and the party candidates for the Lok Sabha constituencies would be announced before soon.

He exuded confidence that the Congress would sweep all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

