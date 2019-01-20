Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh cop suspended after video of woman falling at his feet goes viral

Published: 20th January 2019 08:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 01:34 AM   |  A+A-

woman touching feet of UP police inspector

Video screen grab

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A UP police inspector was on Sunday suspended after a viral video showed an elderly woman touching his feet, urging him to register an FIR.

Brahma Devi (75) had approached Tej Prakash Singh posted at the Gudamba Police Station here to register a case after her 20-year-old grandson, Akash Yadav, was crushed to death at a plywood factory where he worked on January 18.

In the 27-second clip, Devi can be seen crying and pleading in front of Singh with folded hands, urging him to register a complaint.

She even touches Singh's feet, who is seated comfortably on a chair with his legs crossed.

As the video went viral on the social media, authorities swung into action leading to Singh's suspension and an inquiry.

Ironically, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had recently awarded the police station in Lucknow for being one of the top three in the country to maintain proper records and have a courteous staff.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased labourer alleged that the police were not taking action against the factory owner who made the workers operate "old and outdated machinery".

 

