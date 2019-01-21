Home Nation

21 Bangladeshis, including a Hindu, deported from Assam

The 21 Bangladeshi citizens, who had entered India through Tripura two years ago, were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities after it accepted their nationality.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Twenty-one Bangladeshi nationals, including a Hindu, who had entered Assam illegally, were deported to their country on Monday.

Additional Director General of Assam Police, Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, said the 21 illegal immigrants, including two women, were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities at the Sutarkandi integrated check post, along the Indo-Bangladesh border, in Karimganj district of Assam.

The Bangladeshi nationals were at a detention centre in Silchar after serving their sentences for illegally entering India and their deportation process was completed on Monday, Mahanta told PTI.

The 21 Bangladeshi citizens, who had entered India through Tripura two years ago, were handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities after it accepted their nationality.

Those who were deported have been identified as Nasir Hussain, Abdul Wahid, Mohammad Khairul, Jahida Begum, Sufia Begum, Mihir Pebel Mia, Safique Islam, Saveel Ahmed, Ramjan Ali, Bablu Ahmed, Suman Fakir, Masum Ahmed, Nazim Uddin, Asraful Alam Choudhury, Litun Kanti Das, Tofique Ali, Raju Ahmed, Dilwar Hussain, Md Sukkur, Samim Ahmed and Rubel Ahmad.

