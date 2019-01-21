Home Nation

86 found faking papers for Army jobs in Madhya Pradesh

Candidates told that they had paid sums ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to agents for getting the fake documents.

Published: 21st January 2019 09:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 86 aspirants were reportedly caught using fake Aadhar cards, mark-sheets, domicile certificates and other documents during the ongoing Army recruitment drive in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a youngster from Bhopal possibly died due to heart attack after competing in the middle-distance run of the same rally.

The ongoing Army Recruitment drive – Vidisha Rally-2019 -- on Sunday was slotted for candidates from Bhopal and Chhindwara. Around 2340 aspirants appeared in the selections (physical test), out of which 292 cleared the test.

When various certificates were being verified and processed by the army staff, it came to the fore that around 86 selected candidates had used fake Aadhar cards, educational certificates and domicile certificates to establish themselves as domicile candidates from Bhopal, Colonel Manas Dixit from Director Army Recruitment Office Bhopal, who is supervising the recruitment drive told journalists in Vidisha on Sunday.

Subsequent probe revealed that the concerned 86 candidates who had passed X and XII examination from Bhind and Morena districts of state’s Gwalior-Chambal region, had managed to get fake documents to prove that they were domicile candidates from Bhopal. Most of the fake documents were made at the Huzur tehsil of Bhopal district.

The concerned candidates further told that they had paid sums ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to agents for getting the fake documents. Since, any legal action against the candidates would have spoiled their future, they were let off after proper warning. But they won’t be able to take part in any other Army recruitment rally in future.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth Aman Khan, who hailed from Bhopal’s Khajuri area died possibly due to heart attack, after unsuccessfully competing in the middle distance run at the recruitment rally. Along with other candidates Aman also started the run, but suddenly sat down after completing 400 meters on the last position. Around 25 minutes later, just while coming out of the recruitment rally, he fell on the road. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madhya Pradesh Army recruitment fake Aadhaar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp