86 found faking papers for Army jobs in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: As many as 86 aspirants were reportedly caught using fake Aadhar cards, mark-sheets, domicile certificates and other documents during the ongoing Army recruitment drive in Vidisha district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a youngster from Bhopal possibly died due to heart attack after competing in the middle-distance run of the same rally.

The ongoing Army Recruitment drive – Vidisha Rally-2019 -- on Sunday was slotted for candidates from Bhopal and Chhindwara. Around 2340 aspirants appeared in the selections (physical test), out of which 292 cleared the test.

When various certificates were being verified and processed by the army staff, it came to the fore that around 86 selected candidates had used fake Aadhar cards, educational certificates and domicile certificates to establish themselves as domicile candidates from Bhopal, Colonel Manas Dixit from Director Army Recruitment Office Bhopal, who is supervising the recruitment drive told journalists in Vidisha on Sunday.

Subsequent probe revealed that the concerned 86 candidates who had passed X and XII examination from Bhind and Morena districts of state’s Gwalior-Chambal region, had managed to get fake documents to prove that they were domicile candidates from Bhopal. Most of the fake documents were made at the Huzur tehsil of Bhopal district.

The concerned candidates further told that they had paid sums ranging between Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000 to agents for getting the fake documents. Since, any legal action against the candidates would have spoiled their future, they were let off after proper warning. But they won’t be able to take part in any other Army recruitment rally in future.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old youth Aman Khan, who hailed from Bhopal’s Khajuri area died possibly due to heart attack, after unsuccessfully competing in the middle distance run at the recruitment rally. Along with other candidates Aman also started the run, but suddenly sat down after completing 400 meters on the last position. Around 25 minutes later, just while coming out of the recruitment rally, he fell on the road. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.