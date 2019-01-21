Home Nation

Andhra Pradesh: BJP MLA resigns to join Jana Sena Party

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Akula said he has sent his resignation to the state BJP unit president Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Akula Satyanarayana (Photo: Facebook)

AMARAVATI: BJP MLA from Rajahmundry-Urban Akula Satyanarayana on Sunday confirmed his resignation from the party as well as the assembly's membership to join the Jana Sena Party of Pawan Kalyan.

(Photo | ANI)

He further said he will be giving the letter of resignation from the membership of Assembly to the State Assembly Speaker personally on Monday in Amaravati.

"I could not send the resignation to the Speaker as today is Sunday," he explained. Akula said he has prepared the letter of resignation in the prescribed one-liner format.

