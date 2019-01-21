Home Nation

BJP frustrated over SP-BSP alliance, says Akhilesh Yadav on Sadhna Singh's remarks against Mayawati

Firing a salvo at the BJP, Akhilesh said that with Lok Sabha elections inching closer, the language of BJP leaders would further deteriorate.

Akhilesh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid widespread condemnation of BJP MLA Sadhna Singh’s remarks against BSP chief Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav trained his guns yet again on BJP after saffron party's Baria MLA Surendra Singh came out in her support of on Monday.

Firing a salvo at the BJP, Akhilesh said that with Lok Sabha elections inching closer, the language of BJP leaders would further deteriorate. “It was the disrespect shown not only to Mayawati ji but the entire womanhood,” he sai while interacting with media persons here on Monday.

The SP chief said: “We will lodge a complaint against her, to show the language she had used. The public will give them an answer in elections. They're frustrated over the alliance clinched by the SP and the
BSP as during the 4.5 years they didn't do anything so they don’t have anything to show to people,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Baria MLA, Surendra Singh, known for his penchant to create flutter by his statements, often unabashed, took a line opposite to his party and came out in support of the controversial MLA calling her statement right.

Offering an explanation, Surendra Singh said the BSP chief had joined hands with the perpetrators of guest house episode. “It proves that she has no self-respect,” he said adding that any person who has zero self-respect is called a transgender. He claimed that he and his supporters will hit the streets if Sadhana Singh would be booked by the police.
 

