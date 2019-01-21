BSP seeks action against BJP MLA Sadhna Singh under SC/ST Act for her remarks against Mayawati

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP’s Mughalsarai MLA Sadhna Singh is in for major trouble following her controversial remarks against BSP chief Mayawati. With National Commission for Women (NCW) issuing a notice to BJP MLA over her diatribe, BSP’s chief zonal head of Varanasi and Chanduali divisions has filed a complaint with the Chanduali district and police administration seeking action against errant BJP MLA under SC/ST Act.

Issuing her a notice on Monday, the NCW has sought an explanation from the controversial MLA for her “extremely offensive and unethical remarks” against the BSP chief Mayawati.

Taking a suo motu cognisance and despising the BJP MLA for her “irresponsible and disparaging views” while holding a responsible position, the NCW asked Sadhna Singh to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on receipt of the notice," NCW Under Secretary Barnali Shome said.

The notice said that the words of the BJP MLA amounted to disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general. However, following a nationwide outrage over her comments, the BJP legislator had issued a written apology expressing her regret over the choice of her worlds while addressing a rally in Chanduali on Saturday. MLA Sadhna Singh clarified that she did not mean to hurt anyone but just wanted to remind the BSP chief of the infamous June 2, 1995 guesthouse episode in which she was assaulted by the rampaging SP workers and BJP leaders had saved her.

Singh, a legislator from Uttar Pradesh’s Mughalsarai had Saturday called the BSP chief “neither a man nor a woman”.

“She has shaken hands with those who tried to disrobe her like the chirharan of Drauapdi in Mahabharat,” the MLA had said.

However, despite the apology, a complaint was lodged against her at Baburi Police Station in Chanduali district by Ram Chandra Gautam, BSP’s zonal chief of Varanasi and Chanduali divisions. In his complaint, Gautam sought action against the MLA under SC/ST Act.

In his complaint Gautam said that even after knowing that BSP chief Mayawati belonged to Scheduled Caste, the BJP MLA continued to use foul language against her from a public platform. “The BJP MLA has disrespected not only the BSP chief but the women of entire Dalit society by passing such derogatory remarks against Mayawatiji,” the BSP leader submitted.

“The BJP MLA knew that there were chances of caste riots following the rage among Dalits over her words,” Gautam said in his complaint adding that the BJP MLA’s act amounted to action against her under SC/ST Act.

“A complaint was received from BSP leader Ram Chandra Gautam. We have not registered an FIR yet but an investigation will be done,” a police officer said.

“We will analyse the video footage of the rally and after that, a decision will be taken on whether an FIR should be filed against her (Singh),” the officer added.