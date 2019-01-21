Congress, opposition doing negative politics over EVMs sensing defeat in 2019 elections: BJP

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of indulging in 'negative politics' over the electreonic voting machines (EVMs), the BJP on Monday hit out at them, saying that sensing defeat in the coming elections, they have started spreading such rumours.

"There are a few powers behind the hacking, which has hacked the brain of Congress and Congress is working with that mindset," Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi told reporters here.

His remarks came soon after a person named Syed Suja, who claimed that he was part of the team which designed EVMs in India.

Defending the EVMs, Naqvi said the Election Commission (EC) has number of times asked the political parties to approach it and give evidence over the issue of hacking EVMs. "But they never approached the Commission," Naqvi said.

"Before elections they (opposition) have started blaming EVMs as they have realised their defeat in the coming elections. They have realised the mood of the people and nation ahead of elections," he said.

"Congress and a few of its friends are doing negative politics over EVMs," he alleged.