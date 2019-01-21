Maharashtra cop gets life for kidnapping, extortion in 2009 kidnapping and extortion case
A Maharashtra court has sentenced a superintendent of police (SP)-rank officer and another person to life imprisonment in a 2009 kidnapping and extortion case.
Published: 21st January 2019 05:50 AM | Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:36 AM | A+A A-
MUMBAI: A Maharashtra court has sentenced a superintendent of police (SP)-rank officer and another person to life imprisonment in a 2009 kidnapping and extortion case.
Jalgaon sessions judge P Y Ladekar convicted Manoj Lohar, who is presently posted at the Home Guard Department in Mumbai in a senior administrative position, and his relative Dheeraj Yevle on January 16. The court pronounced the sentence on Saturday and also imposed a fine of R5,000 each on the duo.
Lohar and Yevle were convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 364-A (kidnapping for ransom), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).
(With agency inputs)