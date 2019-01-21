Home Nation

Maharashtra cop gets life for kidnapping, extortion in 2009 kidnapping and extortion case

A Maharashtra court has sentenced a superintendent of police (SP)-rank officer and another person to life imprisonment in a 2009 kidnapping and extortion case.

Published: 21st January 2019 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:36 AM

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

Jalgaon sessions judge P Y Ladekar convicted Manoj Lohar, who is presently posted at the Home Guard Department in Mumbai in a senior administrative position, and his relative Dheeraj Yevle on January 16. The court pronounced the sentence on Saturday and also imposed a fine of R5,000 each on the duo.

Lohar and Yevle were convicted under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 346 (wrongful confinement in secret), 364-A (kidnapping for ransom), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

