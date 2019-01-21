Home Nation

Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Badgam district

Following specific information about militant presence in Hapatnar forests of Chrar-e-Sharief area the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

Published: 21st January 2019 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A gunfight between hiding militants and the security forces began on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, police said.

Following specific information about militant presence in Hapatnar forests of Chrar-e-Sharief area the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

"As the cordon was being tightened, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces triggering the encounter which is presently on," the police said, adding that the area is mountainous and reinforcements have been rushed in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp