Gunfight breaks out between militants and security forces in J&K's Badgam district

By IANS

SRINAGAR: A gunfight between hiding militants and the security forces began on Monday in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district, police said.

Following specific information about militant presence in Hapatnar forests of Chrar-e-Sharief area the security forces started a cordon and search operation.

"As the cordon was being tightened, the hiding terrorists fired upon the security forces triggering the encounter which is presently on," the police said, adding that the area is mountainous and reinforcements have been rushed in.