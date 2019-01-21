H1N1 claims 49 lives in Rajasthan in 2019; government launches special screening drive

By PTI

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government Monday launched a special screening drive for swine flu in the state where 49 people have died and 1,233 found positive this year.

Responding to BJP MLA Kalicharan Saraf during the Zero Hour in the Assembly, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that an intense campaign is being launched in the state between January 21 and 23 for the screening of the flu.

"Of the total 5,367 samples collected this year, 1,233 were found positive and 49 deaths recorded so far," he informed the House.

He said it was a seasonal disease and the government was taking all measures to contain the spread of the flu.

Sharma said that regular meetings of the task force were being held and the department was monitoring the situation day-to-day.