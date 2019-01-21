Home Nation

Indian Navy suspends operation to retrieve body of dead Meghalaya miner

The miners are trapped for more than a month now since December 13 at Ksan village, about 130 km from Meghalaya's capital Shillong. The miners are presumed dead in the mine.

Published: 21st January 2019 01:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 01:01 AM   |  A+A-

Meghalaya Mine

The mine in Meghalaya where 15 miners are still trapped. (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SHILLONG: The Navy on Sunday "suspended" its operation to retrieve the body of one of the 15 miners trapped inside an illegal 370-ft flooded coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, an official said.

The miners are trapped for more than a month now since December 13 at Ksan village, about 130 km from Meghalaya's capital Shillong. The miners are presumed dead in the mine.

"The Naval divers suspended their operation to retrieve the body of an unidentified miner as the body is disintegrating with every pull by the ROV (underwater remotely operated vehicle) jaw," Rescue Operation spokesperson, Reginald Susngi said.

The divers are waiting for further instructions from the Meghalaya government, he said.

On Wednesday, the divers had detected a dead body with blue jeans and red T-shirt inside the mine through an UROV and decided to extract it under the supervision of doctors.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner in-charge East Jaintia Hills district, F.M. Dopth visited the families of three of the 15 trapped miners at Lumthari village near the tragedy site and expressed the authorities' "inability" to evacuate them.

The families of the trapped miners had said they want the "dead bodies" of the miners to be taken out as per the Supreme Court order.

A Supreme Court bench had expressed dissatisfaction with the rescue operation and ordered to take out miners whether they are dead or alive.

Coal India Limited, Odisha firefighters, Kirloskar Brothers Limited and Pune-based KSB are dewatering the abandoned coal mine shafts and the main shaft where the miners are trapped.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navy Meghalaya miners

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp