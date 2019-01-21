JKLF leader Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested here on Monday.

JKLF sources said Malik was arrested from his uptown Maisuma residence.

Malik's arrest comes the same day separatist conglomerate, the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), has called for a protest shutdown in Srinagar and adjacent areas to remember the 50 civilians who were killed during a security forces firing on January 21, 1990.

The incident took place when a huge procession was intercepted by the security forces in the city's Gaw Kadal area.