BJP leader Gulab Chand Kataria’s comments on kids stir up political row in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: Recently-appointed Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria, found himself in the middle of a political controversy on Saturday when he made several comments on the number of children being born to families of a particular community.

While addressing party workers for the first time after his LOP appointment, Katari, who has five children, said that if the BJP wins a two-third majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, it will be easy to abolish unnecessary laws.

Without mentioning a particular community, he added that “when ‘we’ don’t have the right to produce more than two children, then why do ‘they’ have the right to produce as many as they like?”

Kataria is a legislator from Udaipur and seemed to be piqued over the fact that he drew a lesser share of Muslim votes which brought down his winning margin.

This is not the first time Kataria has found himself in hot water over remarks he has made. Several days ago, Kataria had touched upon the concept of ‘Love Jihad’ saying, “Our daughters are running away with puncture repair mechanics. Try to understand the motive behind it. If you make a mistake, there won’t be any way out... All of us who believe in Ram are all his sons. We have faith in him.”

The ruling Congress was quick to react to Kataria’s Sunday remarks. Congress spokesperson Archana Sharma criticized the BJP leader. “He should not issue any statement which dents his credibility... This is an effort by Mr Kataria to polarise Hindus as he did not get Muslim support during the polls,” she added.