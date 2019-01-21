Home Nation

Lalit Kala Akademi to display tribal art forms in its national exhibition

The Akademi is planning to initiate scholarships to tribal artists for the development of tribal art.

Published: 21st January 2019 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a first of its kind initiative, the Lalit Kala Akademi plans to bring tribal art to its annual national exhibition. The month-long event will be held in Mumbai from March 21.

The Akademi is also planning to provide scholarships to painters from the tribal communities.

The tribal works will be brought in from the camps to be held in the Akademi’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar in Orissa and West Zone cultural centre in Udaipur.

The tribal communities will be brought together at these camps from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa.

“Artists from the tribal communities will be able to display their work at the national festival. We will accept around 100 submissions. Till now, we have decided their works will be on display,” said Uttam Pacharne, chairperson, Lalit Kala Akademi.

“The idea is to provide the tribal communities with an ambience in which they can learn from the contemporary artists and are also encouraged to preserve their art forms while also learning new skills sets. Tribal art forms are on the decline. So there is a need to encourage them through workshops,” said Pacharne.

The Akademi is planning to initiate scholarships to tribal artists for the development of tribal art. “There is a lack of marketing of tribal art forms. Currently, only a few agencies sell these art forms. Tribal painters get little financial compensation,” said Pacharne.

The Akademi is also planning to focus on dying tribal art forms to its upcoming regional centre in Tripura.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalit Kala Akademi tribal art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp