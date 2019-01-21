Lalit Kala Akademi to display tribal art forms in its national exhibition

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first of its kind initiative, the Lalit Kala Akademi plans to bring tribal art to its annual national exhibition. The month-long event will be held in Mumbai from March 21.

The Akademi is also planning to provide scholarships to painters from the tribal communities.

The tribal works will be brought in from the camps to be held in the Akademi’s regional centre in Bhubaneswar in Orissa and West Zone cultural centre in Udaipur.

The tribal communities will be brought together at these camps from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Orissa.

“Artists from the tribal communities will be able to display their work at the national festival. We will accept around 100 submissions. Till now, we have decided their works will be on display,” said Uttam Pacharne, chairperson, Lalit Kala Akademi.

“The idea is to provide the tribal communities with an ambience in which they can learn from the contemporary artists and are also encouraged to preserve their art forms while also learning new skills sets. Tribal art forms are on the decline. So there is a need to encourage them through workshops,” said Pacharne.

The Akademi is planning to initiate scholarships to tribal artists for the development of tribal art. “There is a lack of marketing of tribal art forms. Currently, only a few agencies sell these art forms. Tribal painters get little financial compensation,” said Pacharne.

The Akademi is also planning to focus on dying tribal art forms to its upcoming regional centre in Tripura.