Magazines on Ambedkar's ideologies revived

Dr Ambedkar Foundation has revived its magazine Samajik Nyay Sandesh into a bilingual journal to reach a wider audience.

Ambedkar

Dr BR Ambedkar | File photo

NEW DELHI:  In a bid to popularise the concepts of the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr Ambedkar Foundation has revived its magazine Samajik Nyay Sandesh into a bilingual journal to reach a wider audience.

The foundation is an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Free copies of the magazine will also be sent to public libraries, ministries and bureaucrats. The copies would also be sent to social welfare departments in state governments. Professors at the Ambedkar chairs at universities would be involved in the editorial decisions and content generation.

The Ambedkar chairs at universities aim to pay homage to Dr B R Ambedkar and focus on research on his thoughts in areas such as economics, political science, religion, philosophy, constitutional studies, education, social work, human rights, gender issues and power generation, among others. The chairs also aim to develop appropriate methodologies to translate his ideas into instruments of policymaking.

Started in 2013, publication of the magazine was aborted for some time. “An assessment of the publication showed the there was no quality control. So we have brought academic talent on board in order to explore different expertise areas of Dr B R Ambedkar. Till now, most of the articles would be sketchy. We are now moving towards a research-oriented approach and exploring subjects based on the ideologies of Dr Ambedkar,” said an official of Dr Ambedkar Foundation.

In the latest issue, the magazine explored thematic areas such as untouchability and malnutrition.

The foundation has also floated tenders to print and reprint the works of Dr Ambedkar. The foundation has now a deadline of printing these volumes by March 31, said the official.

