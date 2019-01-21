Home Nation

Make `Uri: The Surgical Strike' tax-free: BJP leader

The leader has made the demand in a letter written to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Published: 21st January 2019 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: A local BJP leader demanded Monday that the just-released Hindi film "Uri: The Surgical Strike" be made tax-free across the country.

"The movie inspires youth for service (of the nation) and sacrifice. It should be tax-free so that more people can watch it," he said.

"The movie should be shown in schools and colleges as well as on TV," the BJP leader said in the letter.

The Vicky Kaushal-starrer film, which hit screens on January 11, is based on the September 2016 Indian Army's surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan as a retaliation for a militant attack in Uri town of Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 17 army personnel.

The war film has been directed by Aditya Dhar.

