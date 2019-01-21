Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee has 'ruined' West Bengal with politics of appeasement: Amit Shah

The BJP has previously accused the state government of putting hurdles in the political programmes of its top leaders, including Shah, by denying or delaying permission for holding them.

Published: 21st January 2019 09:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 09:15 PM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of his two rallies in West Bengal, BJP president Amit Shah Monday attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying she "ruined" the state with "politics of appeasement" and asserted his party is committed to restoring its pride.

"On my two days visit to West Bengal, I will address public meetings in Malda (on Jan 22) & Jhargram (on Jan 23). BJP, under the leadership of PM Modi, is committed to restore the pride of West Bengal, which is ruined by Mamata Didi's politics of appeasement," he said in a tweet.

The BJP has previously accused the state government of putting hurdles in the political programmes of its top leaders, including Shah, by denying or delaying permission for holding them.

Union minister Piyush Goyal had said Banerjee was "scared" of BJP's growing popularity and that days of her government's are numbered.

Shah has claimed that his party will win at least 22 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats in the general election.

It had won only two seats in 2014.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Amit Shah BJP TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp