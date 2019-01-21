Home Nation

Modi Vs Chaos: Jaitley takes a dig at Opposition unity, says it's a random political grouping with negative agenda

People are more intelligent than what many politicians think and they will never choose chaos as an option, the finance minister said in a Facebook post.

Published: 21st January 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (File | PTI)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: It's going to be advantage BJP in the upcoming general elections as an aspirational society will not commit a "collective suicide" by voting for a short-lived political alliance. 

Jaitley dismissed opposition parties' 'Mahagathbandhan' as unviable and unworkable.

The two-fold strategy of the opposition parties for the 2019 general elections is to pursue anti-Modi agenda and take advantage of the electoral arithmetic, he said in a Facebook post titled 'Agenda for 2019 " Modi Vs Chaos'.

People are more intelligent than what many politicians think, Jaitley said, adding they will never choose chaos as an option.

"The BJP and NDA have to be prepared for a battle for a 50 per cent vote in the direct fight contest. Many states will still witness triangular contests. If a second term for Prime Minister Modi is the issue, it is advantage BJP. The election will be more presidential.

"If negativism is the political campaign in an aspirational nation, it won't work. If arithmetic is the only hope, the Modi chemistry can prevail over it," said Jaitley, who is currently in the US for a medical check up.

Recalling the 1971 General Elections, Jaitley said the opposition had formed a 'Grand Alliance' or the 'Mahagathbandhan' teaming up against the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

In 1971, he said: "We (Grand Alliance) had powerful leaders and a head-start in the media. Additionally, the Congress had split into two. The results were announced, India rejected negativism. The India of 2019 has moved way ahead of India of 1971. Aspirational society never commit a collective suicide. They do not suffer from a Lemming Syndrome".

Lemming Syndrome refers to a phenomenon wherein crowds of people, imitate actions of each other just because they see majority of their peers doing it. "Will 2019 be a replica of 1971? It is Modi vs an unviable and an unworkable short-lived combination. OR is it Modi vs Chaos? Jaitley wondered.

Stating that every General Election has its own script that is dictated by the prevailing political environment, Jaitley said for 2019 political battle, India's opposition has a two-fold strategy, firstly, negative anti-Modi agenda and secondly, random political grouping to gain from the electoral arithmetic.

He said Opposition politics has thrown up four desirous Prime Ministers wishing to challenge Narendra Modi.

"It is obvious that the level of satisfaction with PM Sh @narendramodi ji is very high.

If that weren't so, what was the need for multiple disparate forces to come together against him? It is only the fear of his popularity & a certain comeback that is bringing them together," Jaitley said.

He said the anti-Modi rally organised by Opposition parties in Kolkata, became significantly "a non-Rahul Gandhi rally," by his conspicuous absence.

"All four ambitious politicians pursue fanciful strategies to replace PM @narendramodi, however, Congress can at best dream only to be a pillion rider," Jaitley noted.

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp