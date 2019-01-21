Nation wants a change, does BJP has anyone but Modi, asks Akhilesh Yadav

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking the pot shots at the ruling BJP for allegedly ridiculing the opposition’s mahagathbandhan at national level over the issue of Prime Ministerial candidate, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said the alliance had many leaders capable of leading the country, but BJP should also tell if they had anyone but Narendra Modi.

Interacting with media persons here on Monday, the SP chief claimed that the nation was calling for a change. “Desh naye PM ki prateeksha kar rah hai. BJP ke pass koi naya chehra ho to woh batayen

(The country is waiting for a new PM. If BJP has a new face, they should tell the people),” said Akhilesh adding that when the time would demand, people would decide the leadership.

Amid the announcement of pension for saints above 60 years of age by state government on Monday, the SP chief took a jibe at Yogi government saying that the Ramlila artistes including those who play Ram, Sita, Lakshman and even Ravan.

Notably, the Yogi Adityanath government announced a populist move to grant pension to sadhus in Uttar Pradesh. As per the details available, the pension would be provided to seers who are above the age of 60. The pension would be provided under the state pension scheme for senior citizens. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the government would set up special camps across the state till January 30 to help sadhus enrol for pension under the scheme.

The announcement has been made at a time when Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh is hosting Kumbh Mela 2019 where lakhs of Hindu seers are attending the religious event. Critical of 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas started in Varanasi on Monday, the SP chief said the BJP government was tom-tomming its achievements before the NRIs anticipating some investment, but with their ‘thonko’ (encounter) policy, there was an atmosphere of fear in the state.

“You are showing them Kumbh and R-Day, also take them on Lucknow Agra Expressway to showcase the real development done by us,” stated the SP chief. On the seats in his share, Akhilesh claimed that who will fight on which seat was also almost final with the BSP and an announcement would be made soon, however, he dodged the question on number of seats being given to RLD