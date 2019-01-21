Home Nation

NCW issues notice to BJP's Sadhana Singh over remarks against BSP supremo Mayawati

Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women has issued a notice to BJP MLA Sadhana Singh and sought explanation for making "extremely offensive and unethical remarks" against BSP supremo Mayawati.

Singh came under stringent criticism from allies and opposition leaders for calling BSP chief Mayawati a "blot on womankind" and "worse than a transgender".

The Mughalsarai MLA made the controversial remarks at a rally on Saturday while referring to the infamous incident when Mayawati was assaulted by Samajwadi Party workers at a Lucknow guest house in 1995.

Taking suo motu cognisance, the NCW said the remarks made are "extremely offensive, unethical and shows disrespect towards the dignity and respect of women in general".

"The Commission strongly condemns such irresponsible and disparaging views of persons holding responsible positions. In view of the above, you are hereby required to provide a satisfactory explanation to the Commission on the matter on recept of this notice," NCW Under Secretary Barnali Shome said.

