Opposition to take up EVM hacking issue with Election Commission: Mamata Banerjee

Published: 21st January 2019 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:35 PM   |  A+A-

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee at her mega opposition rally in Kolkata on 19 January 2019. (Photo | TMC/ Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday said the opposition will take up with Election Commission the claims made by an US-based cyber expert that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) can be hacked.

In a tweet, she said every vote was valuable and the issue should be taken up.

"Our great democracy must be protected. Every vote of yours is precious. All Oppn parties discussed the #EVM issue after the #UnitedIndiaAtBrigade rally. We are working closely together and decided on Jan 19 itself to consistently take up the matter with EC. Yes, every vote counts," she tweeted.

The cyber expert has demonstrated how EVMs can allegedly be hacked at an event in London organised by the Indian Journalists' Association (Europe).

