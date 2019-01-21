PM Modi-led panel to meet on Thursday to pick new CBI chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-powered panel on CBI chief will meet on Thursday to discuss probable names for the coveted post. The panel meeting will be attended by Chief Justice of India Rajan Gogoi or his nominee and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, officials said.

Among the officers, whose names are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, are J K Sharma and Parminder Rai from the 1982 batch — the senior most but lacking experience in the CBI.Rai, a Haryana-cadre officer who is set to retire on January 31, 2019, is Director General, State Vigilance Bureau, which makes him eligible for the post, the officials said.

Special Secretary (Internal Security), Home Ministry, Rina Mitra of the 1983-batch is another contender. She served in the CBI for five years and had a long tenure in Madhya Pradesh state vigilance where she handled serious corruption cases.

Mitra headed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, an organisation tasked to combat organized wildlife crime, in its early years, they said, adding that if chosen, she would become the first woman chief of the CBI.

Current chief of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences Javeed Ahmed, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, who is also in the running, has served in the CBI for 13 years, starting as an SP to DIG from 1994 to 2002 and as joint director from 2009-14, they said.

Fresh start after the ugly tussle for power

