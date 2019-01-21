Home Nation

PM Modi-led panel to meet on Thursday to pick new CBI chief

Among the officers, whose names are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, are J K Sharma and Parminder Rai from the 1982 batch — the senior most but lacking experience in the CBI.

Published: 21st January 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Modi

PM Modi. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led high-powered panel on CBI chief will meet on Thursday to discuss probable names for the coveted post. The panel meeting will be attended by Chief Justice of India Rajan Gogoi or his nominee and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, officials said.

Among the officers, whose names are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting, are J K Sharma and Parminder Rai from the 1982 batch — the senior most but lacking experience in the CBI.Rai, a Haryana-cadre officer who is set to retire on January 31, 2019, is Director General, State Vigilance Bureau, which makes him eligible for the post, the officials said.

Special Secretary (Internal Security), Home Ministry, Rina Mitra of the 1983-batch is another contender. She served in the CBI for five years and had a long tenure in Madhya Pradesh state vigilance where she handled serious corruption cases.

ALSO READ: After Alok Verma, Rakesh Asthana and three other officers 'axed' from CBI

Mitra headed the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, an organisation tasked to combat organized wildlife crime, in its early years, they said, adding that if chosen, she would become the first woman chief of the CBI.

Current chief of National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Sciences Javeed Ahmed, a 1984-batch IPS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, who is also in the running, has served in the CBI for 13 years, starting as an SP to DIG from 1994 to 2002 and as joint director from 2009-14, they said.

Fresh start after the ugly tussle for power

Among the officers, whose names are likely to come up for discussion at the meeting on Thursday, are J K Sharma and Parminder Rai from the 1982 batch.

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi CBI Vs CBI CBI Infighting

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp