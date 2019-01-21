15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas commences with youth conclave, role of NRIs in making of new India discussed

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Acknowledging the dominance of Indian diaspora across the globe, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj invoked the indomitable spirit and commitment of Indians while dedicating 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas to youth in Varanasi on Monday.

While inaugurating the youth conclave over “The role of Non-Resident Indians in the making of new India” on the first day of the three-day extravaganza in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency, Swaraj accompanied by UP CM Yogi Adityanath, welcomed over 6000 delegates from over 120 nations to the mega event.

The inaugural event was also addressed by UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MP from Norway Himanshu Gulati and MP from New Zealand Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi.

Addressing the NRI gathering, Swaraj claimed that India would rise to become the youngest nation of the world by 2022 with around 64 per cent population below 30 years.

Calling upon the young NRIs to be a part of India’s growth story, the minister of External Affairs said: “The aim of this conclave is not only to keep you connected with your roots but also provide you an opportunity to contribute positively to country’s development.

“As Europe, US and even China are aging rapidly, Indian is getting younger,” she said. The minister claimed that 2022, those countries would have become “super aged,” India would have world’s largest working population.

“We will be able to provide the world with the most skilled manpower by 2022. Exporting skilled manpower will not just give fillip to our image but would incur better salaries, remittances and better GDP for the country,” she said.

Counting on the achievements of the country, Swaraj said under ‘Surakshit Jao, Prashikshit Jao’ programme, the Government of India had tried to protect those who go abroad in search of work.

Moreover, the government had been able to put a leash on agencies duping the youth promising them jobs abroad.

Coming to social media, Swaraj shared with the young crowd how she had been helping those away from the country and in need of help.

“MEA’s help is just a tweet away,” she said reassuringly to all those out there who needed any help while getting stuck abroad. She said her ministry reached out through social media platforms like and Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Youtube, Google Plus, Sound Cloud etc.

While CM Yogi Adityanath was all praise the NRIs saying due to their hard work and dedication abroad, they have made the country proud and had played a key role in putting India among the galaxy of nations leading the world.

Meanwhile, Himanshu Gulati, an MP in Norway at the age of 30 years, exhorted the youth to push themselves to achieve extraordinary in life. Addressed the gathering in crisp Hindi the young MP called upon the youth to be the change themselves. Gulati was a special guest at the event.

The guest of honor, MP from New Zealand Kanwaljit Singh Bakshi, sought the GOI to have an NRI as Rajya Sabha member.

“It would also be wonderful if the government can allow NRIs with Indian passports living overseas to vote in the coming election,” he said.