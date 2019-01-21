Prakash Javadekar's remark reflects BJP's fascist thinking: Asaduddin Owaisi

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Monday flayed Union minister Prakash Javadekar for his statement that there was no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and there would be "anarchy" in his absence, saying it reflected the BJP's "classic fascist mindset and thinking."

The people of the country want non-BJP, non-Congress Prime Minister, Owaisi claimed and said it was going to happen and once that happens,there would definitely be anarchy and chaos within the ranks of the RSS and BJP.

Taking a dig at the Opposition rally organised by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on January 19, Javadekar had said on Sunday that they cannot present an alternative.

"So the condition in the country is like if there is no Modi, there will be anarchy," he had said.

Slamming Javedkar, Owaisi said, "This is the classic fascist mindset and their thinking. Every fascist thinks that his leader is bigger than the country. The real thing is that even if there are lakhs of Modis, Rahul Gandhis (Congress President Rahul Gandhi) or Owaisis we are not bigger than the country. This country is bigger than all of us. My identity is because of my country. There will not be anarchy in the country," the Hyderabad MP said.

"They wrongly assume that Modi is bigger than India. India is bigger than every political leader. There will be anarchy and chaos within the ranks of RSS and BJP once BJP is thrown out by the people of India," he told reporters hee.

He said it was very unfortunate that the BJP did not see "anarchy and chaos" in the agrarian and rural economy, which, according to him, is happening after demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"There is no normalcy in Kashmir, but BJP does want to see that chaos," the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader said.

He alleged BJP was not "bothered" about it and added "when they are going to lose power they say there will be anarchy in the country there will not be anarchy and country will run as per democracy."

Asked if he thinks that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee is emerging as a strong contender for the post of Prime Minister, Owaisi said there were many capable leaders in the country "whose thinking is better than Modi and Rahul Gandhi."

"They can lead this country and create a new Bharat who can address the challenges which the poor of this country and the farmers are facing," Owaisi said.

"You should have to wait for the results of the next Parliamentary elections and see who leads the country.

About Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao performing a five-day 'Yagam' (havan), Owaisi it was his religious belief.

"Let him do it."

Asked if he supports KCR, as Rao is popularly known, for the post of Prime Minister, Owaisi said the AIMIM supported KCR that was why the Congress and BJP lost in the December 7 assembly polls.

KCR's 'Raithu Bandhu' scheme (investment support scheme for farmers) is being appreciated throughout the country, he claimed.

"I have been told even the PM has interest. It shows KCR has the political sagacity, he is a statesman and he has a vision. But, who leads this country will be decided at an appropriate time," Owaisi added.

Reacting to a query on Modi last week invoking the popular line, "How is the josh," from the recently released film "Uri: The Surgical Strike", Owaisi said: "I want to ask the Prime Minister how is the country, how is Kashmir, how is farmer.

The country wants to know how is the country after demonetisation and on rural agrarian distress," he added.