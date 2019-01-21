Railways at pains to fill vacant posts due to fund crunch, reveals RTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hit by funds crunch, the Indian Railways, the country’s oldest and largest transportation network has been unable to fill vacancies over the years, the response to an RTI query has revealed.

The reply to the query has thrown up some disturbing details, topping which is that more railway employees have retired than have been hired over the last several years.

Facing a severe manpower crunch, the Railways have started the process of filling 1.2 lakh vacant posts.

While the total number of railway employees in 2008-’09 was 13,86,011, the figure dwindled to 13,08,323 in 2016-’17.

Till November 2018, over 2.6 lakh Group C & D posts were vacant. With retirements far outstripping recruitment over several years, the total number of vacancies has gone up to 3 lakh.

An analysis of the number of people retiring and the job opportunities created between 2008 and 2018 shows that there was not a single year when more number of people were hired than the number of staffers who retired.

In 2015-’16, the number of staffers who retired was over 53,000, while barely over 27,000 were recruited. The disparity was even more in 2014-’15, with over 15,000 staffers recruited against the 59,000 who retired.