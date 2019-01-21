Raipur diary

Home Nation

Published: 21st January 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Rahul to give back land to tribals

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Lohandiguda in Bastar where the lands acquired for a Tata Steel project, which couldn’t take off, will be returned to the tribals from January 28. The Chhattisgarh government said it looks forward to highlight the occasion as a ‘consequential initiative by the Congress party’, that will be attended by Rahul who will launch the process. The Congress, in its poll manifesto, had pledged that the lands where the projects couldn’t materialise within a span of five years will be returned to the owners. Around 4,400 acres land are to be returned to 1,707 tribal families who were displaced a decade ago.

Govts urged to hold dialogues on Mahanadi tussle

At a time when the dispute between Odisha and Chhattisgarh over Mahanadi waters is rife and being heard by a Tribunal, the government of both the states are urged by the academicians, eminent citizens, activists and community members to keep the doors of dialogue open on the issue. “Governments of both the states should build a cooperation framework to address the issue”, said noted water expert Ranjan Panda. A study report on the dispute was released in Raipur. It stressed on the need of building inter-state cooperation to manage one of India’s major rivers as the panel discussed how coal rich Odisha and Chhattisgarh are exploiting Mahanadi river (common property resource) to an irreparable extent.

FICCI rejig

Pradeep Tandon, the executive president of JSPL in Raipur, has been appointed as the Chairman of FICCI Chhattisgarh State Council. FICCI is the voice of the state’s industry and plays a crucial role in influencing policy, encouraging debate, engaging with policy makers and civil society. “The renewed efforts will be directed towards ensuring the revival of the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the Ultra Mega industries, besides encouraging their additional capacities. It will boost the state’s economy and additional income to state will flow towards development”, Tandon opined elucidating his focus.

Kumble for sports talent among rural students

Former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble intends to encourage sports talent among students in the rural areas and has proposed to launch a programme during his meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel through a tie-up with the Chhattisgarh government. Baghel, welcoming the plan to promote sports activities among rural students, has formally given his consent and hoped that under the legendary cricketer’s guidance, the children in the state will be motivated to rise in the field of sports. The proposed programme is scheduled to start from CM Baghel’s home constituency Patan in February.

Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com

