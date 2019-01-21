After Centre passes 10 per cent quota, Rajasthan’s Gurjars now demand reservation within 20 days

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Issue of Gurjar reservation in Rajasthan is catching steam once again after the Central government was able to pass a Bill in the Parliament reserving a 10% quota for economically-weaker sections from the general category.

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who has been spearheading the agitation for reservations, on Sunday said that the new government had 20 days to fulfil its promise of making the quota a reality.When the Centre can get the Bill for the 10 per cent quota passed in 10 days, why can’t the Ashok Gehlot government get the Bill for Gurjar reservation passed in 20 days, asked Bainsla.

“This time, I have sworn that I will not let the government rest easy till we don’t get the reservation. After the Central government has announced reservation for the general category the quota limit has reached 59.5 per cent — much more than 50 per cent. We want the Congress to fulfill its manifesto promise immediately,” said Bainsla who is also the convenor of the Rajasthan Gurjar Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti. It said that if the quota is not implemented before the Lok Sabha polls, then the community would vote against the Congress.

The Gurjars had thrown their support behind the Congress in the recently-concluded Assembly elections and seven Gurjar candidates won the polls from the Congress. One of the key reasons was that senior leader Sachin Pilot, also a Gurjar, was in contention for the CM’s post. The community was upset when Gehlot was chosen instead.

“For reservation, 73 Gurjars sacrificed their lives and we are still being misled. If the government is serious on the issue, they should take immediate steps otherwise we will hold protests...” said advocate Shailendra Singh , General Secretary of the Gurjar outfit.

Tough decision

If the Congress fulfills its promise, the move to implement the quota will violate an SC directive. The government can approach the Central OBC commission that’s likely to upset other communities and may spell trouble ahead of the LS polls