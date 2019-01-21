Home Nation

After Centre passes 10 per cent quota, Rajasthan’s Gurjars now demand reservation within 20 days

The Gurjars had thrown their support behind the Congress in the recently-concluded Assembly elections and seven Gurjar candidates won the polls from the Congress.

Published: 21st January 2019 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Gujjar community leader Kirori Singh Bainsla. | PTI File Photo

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Issue of Gurjar reservation in Rajasthan is catching steam once again after the Central government was able to pass a Bill in the Parliament reserving a 10% quota for economically-weaker sections from the general category.

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla, who has been spearheading the agitation for reservations, on Sunday said that the new government had 20 days to fulfil its promise of making the quota a reality.When the Centre can get the Bill for the 10 per cent quota passed in 10 days, why can’t the Ashok Gehlot government get the Bill for Gurjar reservation passed in 20 days, asked Bainsla.

“This time, I have sworn that I will not let the government rest easy till we don’t get the reservation. After the Central government has announced reservation for the general category the quota limit has reached 59.5 per cent — much more than 50 per cent. We want the Congress to fulfill its manifesto promise immediately,” said Bainsla who is also the convenor of the Rajasthan Gurjar Aarakshan Sanghrash Samiti. It said that if the quota is not implemented before the Lok Sabha polls, then the community would vote against the Congress.

The Gurjars had thrown their support behind the Congress in the recently-concluded Assembly elections and seven Gurjar candidates won the polls from the Congress. One of the key reasons was that senior leader Sachin Pilot, also a Gurjar, was in contention for the CM’s post. The community was upset when Gehlot was chosen instead.

“For reservation, 73 Gurjars sacrificed their lives and we are still being misled. If the government is serious on the issue, they should take immediate steps otherwise we will hold protests...” said advocate Shailendra Singh , General Secretary of the Gurjar outfit.

Tough decision

If the Congress fulfills its promise, the move to implement the quota will violate an SC directive. The government can approach the Central OBC commission that’s likely to upset other communities and may spell trouble ahead of the LS polls

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp