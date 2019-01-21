Serving senior members not in shortlist for Chief Information Commissioner's post: Papers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The search committee for selection of Chief Information Commissioner did not shortlist two senior Information Commissioners who had applied for the position and brought in four others who did not show interest in the post, documents made public by the government show.

The search committee led by the Cabinet Secretary had finalised five names to be forwarded to the selection panel, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the leader Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The six-member search committee was headed by the Cabinet Secretary and included the Secretaries of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Expenditure Department, Information and Broadcasting Department, and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Director of the Institute of Economic Growth was the independent member in the panel. The Secretary of the Department of Expenditure declared that he had applied for the post of Information Commissioner but after consultations with the PMO, he was retained on the search committee, the records show.

The government issued the advertisement calling for applications for the position of the Chief Information Commissioner on October 23, 2018 on the DoPT website. All three Commissioners in the Central Information Commission — Sudhir Bhargava, Bimal Julka and Divya Prakash Sinha — were among 68 applicants for the post.

The panel shortlisted retired IAS officers Bhargava, former MSME secretary Madhav Lal, former Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat S K Nanda, former Secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Alok Rawat and former Expenditure Secretary R P Watal for the post.

