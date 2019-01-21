Home Nation

Serving senior members not in shortlist for Chief Information Commissioner's post: Papers

The search committee led by the Cabinet Secretary had finalised five names to be forwarded to the selection panel, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Published: 21st January 2019 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

RTI-generic1

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The search committee for selection of Chief Information Commissioner did not shortlist two senior Information Commissioners who had applied for the position and brought in four others who did not show interest in the post, documents made public by the government show.

The search committee led by the Cabinet Secretary had finalised five names to be forwarded to the selection panel, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprising Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and the leader Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The six-member search committee was headed by the Cabinet Secretary and  included the Secretaries of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Expenditure Department, Information and Broadcasting Department, and Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister.

The Director of the Institute of Economic Growth was the independent member in the panel. The Secretary of the Department of Expenditure declared that he had applied for the post of Information Commissioner but after consultations with the PMO, he was retained on the search committee, the records show.

The government issued the advertisement calling for applications for the position of the Chief Information Commissioner on October 23, 2018 on the DoPT website. All three Commissioners in the Central Information Commission — Sudhir Bhargava, Bimal Julka and Divya Prakash Sinha — were among 68 applicants for the post.

The panel shortlisted retired IAS officers Bhargava, former MSME secretary Madhav Lal, former Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat S K Nanda, former Secretary of Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances Alok Rawat and former Expenditure Secretary R P Watal for the post.
With agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp