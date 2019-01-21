Home Nation

Setback for Bihar’s Opposition alliance as two Kushwaha leaders quit RJD, RLSP to join ruling JD(U)

Both Ram Pukar Singh and Birendra Prasad Kushwaha, who served as a minister in Rabri Devi’s RJD-led government, are from East Champaran.

Published: 21st January 2019 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 10:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (R) with JD(U) leader Bashistha Narayan Singh | PTI

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: In a jolt to Bihar’s Opposition Grand Alliance, two prominent leaders of the OBC Kushwaha community on Monday quit their respective parties – RJD and RLSP – and joined the ruling JD(U), saying they have faith in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership for the state’s continued development.

RJD leader and former state education minister Birendra Prasad Kushwaha and RLSP’s youth wing national president Ram Pukar Singh accepted the primary membership of the Nitish Kumar-led party in presence of its state president Vashistha Narayan Singh.

“JD(U) has been strengthened further with these two leaders joining the party. Several leaders from some other parties are also in touch with us and want to join our party. They realise that the Opposition camp is a feckless group of parties and leaders,” said Vashistha Narayan Singh.

With Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) national vice-president and former state minister Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha having quit and joined JD(U) last month, Ram Pukar Singh’s departure is seen as a major setback to the five-year-old party led by former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Both Ram Pukar Singh and Birendra Prasad Kushwaha, who served as a minister in Rabri Devi’s RJD-led government, are from East Champaran. The two leader’s departure is likely to dent the Grand Alliance’s hopes to make it big in East and West Champaran districts, said analysts.

The Kushwaha community, also known as Koeris, accounts for nearly nine per cent of Bihar’s electorate and is thus the second largest vote bank after the Yadavs, who account for nearly 15 per cent of the population.

“These exits will have no impact on the Grand Alliance. As far as RLSP is concerned, all important functionaries of the party are strongly with Upendra Kushwaha. Those quitting RLSP are committing political suicide,” said RLSP national general secretary and chief spokesperson Madhaw Anand.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Grand Alliance Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp