'Thak Thak' gang robs, assaults Bollywood actress Farheen Prabhakar in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Four robbers of the notorious 'Thak Thak' gang assaulted and robbed Bollywood actress Farheen Prabhakar of her wallet and mobile phones when she was on her way to a mall in south Delhi, a police officer said on Sunday.

The victim is wife of former Indian cricketer Manoj Prabhakar.

The incident occurred on Saturday noon when Prabhakar, a resident of Sarvpriya Vihar, was going in her car to visit Select City Walk mall in Saket.

"When Prabhakar stopped her car at a traffic signal, all the four robbers tried to smash her car. After parking her car, when she tried to reason out, the robbers abused her for not driving properly," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar.

"They later took out her wallet having Rs 16000 cash, documents, valuables and mobile phones and tried to escape, but Prabhakar resisted their attempts following which they assaulted her. The accused later managed to escape in their car parked on the opposite side of road," Kumar said.

"An asthma patient, Prabhakar collapsed on the road. She was helped by an Army officer who called the police and managed to note down the accused persons' vehicle registration number," the officer said.

"The police have registered a case on the complaint by the victim and are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage," said the DCP.

