Tribal woman raped in Mumbai in two separate incidents; 5 held

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped twice overnight by two sets of accused in suburban Mankhurd last week, police said Monday, adding that they have arrested four persons and detained a minor.

The incident came to light on January 17 after the woman, the mother of two, got admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in suburban Govandi, a police official said.

He said the woman, belonging to the tribal Pardhi community, was allegedly raped by Ajay Kamble (19) and his aide Sandip Kamble (21) when she was wandering on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road under influence of toddy on the intervening night of January 15 and 16.

The duo abducted the woman in an autorickshaw and took her to a secluded spot where they committed the crime and fled, the official said.

He said the victim walked on her own and reached Sathenagar area in same locality after some time.

At Sathenagar, she got involved in a scuffle with a scooterist after the two-wheeler allegedly brushed her, when Pranay Ingle (21), Amol Nirmal (18) and a minor boy came to her rescue, he said.

"One of the accused offered her food before he and two others took her to a secluded location, where they allegedly raped her by taking turns," the official said.

The victim got her admitted in Shatabdi Hospital on January 17 where doctors found that she was sexually assaulted by more than three persons, he said.

"Police have registered a case of gang rape under sections 376 D, 324, 323 and 34 of IPC against the accused person and started investigation," Mankhurd police station senior inspector Nitin Bobde told PTI.

While two accused were arrested on January 18, as many others were picked up on January 21.

The minor boy has been detained, he said. Further investigation is underway.