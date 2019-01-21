Home Nation

Tribal woman raped in Mumbai in two separate incidents; 5 held

The incident came to light on January 17 after the woman, the mother of two, got admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in suburban Govandi, a police official said.

Published: 21st January 2019 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped twice overnight by two sets of accused in suburban Mankhurd last week, police said Monday, adding that they have arrested four persons and detained a minor.

The incident came to light on January 17 after the woman, the mother of two, got admitted to Shatabdi Hospital in suburban Govandi, a police official said.

He said the woman, belonging to the tribal Pardhi community, was allegedly raped by Ajay Kamble (19) and his aide Sandip Kamble (21) when she was wandering on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd link road under influence of toddy on the intervening night of January 15 and 16.

The duo abducted the woman in an autorickshaw and took her to a secluded spot where they committed the crime and fled, the official said.

He said the victim walked on her own and reached Sathenagar area in same locality after some time.

At Sathenagar, she got involved in a scuffle with a scooterist after the two-wheeler allegedly brushed her, when Pranay Ingle (21), Amol Nirmal (18) and a minor boy came to her rescue, he said.

"One of the accused offered her food before he and two others took her to a secluded location, where they allegedly raped her by taking turns," the official said.

The victim got her admitted in Shatabdi Hospital on January 17 where doctors found that she was sexually assaulted by more than three persons, he said.

"Police have registered a case of gang rape under sections 376 D, 324, 323 and 34 of IPC against the accused person and started investigation," Mankhurd police station senior inspector Nitin Bobde told PTI.

While two accused were arrested on January 18, as many others were picked up on January 21.

The minor boy has been detained, he said. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tribal woman rape Mumbai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp