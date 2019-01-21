Yogi cabinet to meet at Kumbh, minister to take holy dip at Sangam ahead of meeting

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a first, the Yogi Adityanath government is likely to hold its cabinet meeting in the tent city of Sangam at Kumbh Mela on January 29 Tuesday.

As per the official sources, the ministers will take a holy dip at Sangam before attending the cabinet meeting. It would be the first such occasion when the cabinet meeting of a CM will take place outside Lucknow.

It will be a jamboree of around four dozen ministers, a battalion of officers and the security paraphernalia would reach the Sangam to take part in the historic cabinet meeting.

“There is no information over the agenda of the meeting and it will be decided in due course by CM office while planning out other logistics,” said a senior officer of state government.

However, the decision of holding the cabinet meeting was confirmed by Deputy CM Keshav Maurya who said in consonance of the faith and devotion, the cabinet meeting at Sangam assumed significance as it would send a strong signal across the world on the importance and credibility of the mega event.

Though Allahabad had hosted the first session of the Vidhan Sabha in 1952 and also housed a Raj Bhawan, which was in 1963 converted into Moti Lal Nehru Government Medical College, government officials said that the cabinet will not be hosted in any government building but inside a makeshift Swiss tent in the tent city on the Kumbh Mela grounds.

“It will reflect how we blend the development with our festivals of faith. The plan was discussed at our last Cabinet meeting and it has been decided that we will have, at least, one sitting of cabinet in Prayagraj during Kumbh,” said Maurya.

According to officials, earlier also governments had conducted cabinet meetings in Gorakhpur and elsewhere in some urgent cases.

In fact, this cabinet will take place outside state capital after 56 years as in 1962, a cabinet meeting was held in Nainital.