Home Nation

45 followers of UP cult leader sentenced to 3 years in jail for assaulting government employees

The judge acquitted two women accused and the trial against five accused was partially pending due to their non-appearance in court.

Published: 22nd January 2019 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

MATHURA: A local court Monday sentenced 45 people to three years' imprisonment for assaulting government employees and creating hindrance in their functioning in a case involving the followers of a cult leader who had clashed with police at Jawahar Bagh here in 2016, leading to about 30 deaths.

According to the prosecution, Additional Civil Judge (Senior Division-II) Jahendra Pal Singh pronounced the verdict.

Fifty-two people were booked for the attack on employees of the horticulture department on March 15, 2016 when they went to harvest potatoes from a land, then illegally occupied by the followers of cult leader Ram Vriksh Yadav.

The judge acquitted two women accused and the trial against five accused was partially pending due to their non-appearance in court.

The court also slapped fine of Rs 2,300 each on the convicts.

Yadav and his supporters ran an illegal settlement at Jawahar Bagh in Mathura in Uttar Pradesh for over two-and-a-half years.

At least 29 people were killed in clashes in June 2016 when the police tried to evict the encroachers from the compound from where a large cache of arms was also recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Government UP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp