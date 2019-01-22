Another BJP MLA hurls insults at Mayawati, backs colleague Sadhna Singh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A BJP MLA on Monday came out in support of party legislator Sadhna Singh, who is facing trouble for her remarks on Mayawati, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) sought action against her under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

BJP’s Baria MLA, Surendra Singh, known for his penchant for controversy, took a line opposing that of his party’s, and came out in support of Singh. Surendra Singh said the BSP chief had joined hands with the perpetrators of the guest house episode (The 1995 assault on Mayawati by SP workers).

“It proves that she has no self-respect,” he said adding that “any person who has zero self-respect is a transgender”. He said his supporters will hit the streets if the police file an FIR.

Singh, the MLA from Mughalsarai, called Mayawati a blot on womankind while speaking at a public event on Saturday, but issued an apology after she came under fire from different quarters on Sunday. However, the BSP had already filed a police complaint and the National Commission of Women also issued a notice to Singh on Monday.

The BSP’s chief zonal head of Varanasi and Chanduali divisions, Ram Chandra Gautam, has given a complaint to Chanduali district and police administration seeking action against the errant MLA under the stringent SC/ST Act.

In his complaint, Gautam said that even after knowing that Mayawati belonged to a Scheduled Caste, the BJP MLA continued to use foul language against her.

“The BJP MLA has disrespected not only the BSP chief but all the women the Dalit society by passing such derogatory remarks against Mayawatiji,” he said.

He also accused Singh of trying to incite communal tension with her remarks.

Akhilesh lashes out

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday hit out at the BJP for Singh’s comments.

“It was disrespect shown not only to Mayawati ji but to womankind,” he said.

He said with elections looming, the language of BJP leaders would further deteriorate.