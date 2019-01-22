Home Nation

'Bharat mata ki jai' was not uttered even once at Kolkata rally of opposition parties, says Amit Shah in Malda

Published: 22nd January 2019 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

Amit Shah

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | PTI)

By PTI

MALDA: Kick-starting the BJP's campaign in West Bengal, party chief Amit Shah Tuesday said all Bengali refugees will be granted citizenship with the passage of the Citizenship Bill.

Speaking at a rally in Malda, Shah took on the ruling Trinamool Congress and said the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be for restoring democracy in the state.

"I want to assure that all the Bengali refugees will be given citizenship under the Citizenship Bill. The TMC government has done nothing for the refugees but we will give them citizenship," he said.

Taking a jibe at the rally of opposition parties in Kolkata, he said the anti-BJP parties did not utter 'Bharat Mata ki jai or 'Vande Mataram' even once during the public meeting, but kept chanting 'Modi Modi'.

He alleged that the 'mahagathbandhan' of opposition parties was meant for "gaining power and serving personal interests".

"Mahagathbandhan is all about greed and lust. They want to remove Modi, while we want to remove poverty and corruption," he said.

Describing the Trinamool Congress dispensation as a "government that facilitates murders", he said the party will be ousted in the general elections.

TAGS
Bengali refugees Amit Shah Citizenship Bill Lok Sabha elections Kolkata rally

