Home Nation

BJP has booked all chartered planes for Lok Sabha election campaigns, none left for us: Congress

The senior Congres leader alleged that there was an "unequal competition" between the BJP and other parties, as all the resources were with the ruling party.

Published: 22nd January 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As parties gear up for Lok Sabha poll campaign, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma Tuesday said the BJP has booked all chartered planes, leaving his party struggling to get some.

The senior Congres leader alleged that there was an "unequal competition" between the BJP and other parties, as all the resources were with the ruling party.

"The BJP has booked all the chartered planes for their Lok Sabha poll campaign. We are not getting any and we are struggling to get some planes," he told reporters.

Sharma said the ruling party has spent over Rs 4,000 crore on publicity and advertisements, which he said was more than that spent by multinational companies like Netflix, Amazon and Unilever.

He said that such spending on government's publicity was also being done through public sector undertakings.

"But still we would defeat them (BJP) with the love and support of people of the country," he claimed.

Sharma heads the party's publicity committee for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the grand old party would launch its poll campaign by the second half of February.

It will reach out to voters through both the conventional and new media.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Anand Sharma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp