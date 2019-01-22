Home Nation

BJP will win 30 out of 40 seats in Bihar in Lok Sabha polls: Union minister RK Singh

Singh, the Union power minister, said household and village electrification would be a matter of public discourse in the upcoming polls because the government has met the tall order.

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

R K Singh | PTI

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union minister R K Singh Tuesday exuded confidence that the BJP will win 30 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, saying the opposition parties joined hands to brave the saffron party's storm.

"In Bihar, BJP will win 30 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the next elections," Singh said at an interaction with media persons.

"Everyone knows that if they contest separately, they will be blown off. It is like all the people holding hands to stand to brave the (BJP) storm (in elections) and (if they contest) by themselves they all will be blown off," the minister said.

Singh is a BJP lawmaker from Bihar. He steered the household electrification scheme Saubhagya and other power sector reforms.

He said,"They all know that if they contest elections together then only few of them will be able to survive (in elections). I come from north Bihar bordering Nepal. Just besides our village there is river Kosi. We often seen a snake and a rat who are arch enemies together sitting on one log of wood flowing during floods. They come together because of fear."

On the state elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, he said the BJP's vote percentage has not gone down.

"In Madhya Pradesh we lost 46 seats with a margin of 100 to 200 votes. In Rajasthan our support base has not gone anywhere. In states there were state-level issues and state leadership," he said.

He quipped,"Who can be their (opposition) leader, Mamata-ji?"

