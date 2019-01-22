Home Nation

CBI Interim Director Nageswara Rao transfers 20 officers, including ones probing PNB and 2G scams

SK Nair was conducting the investigation into multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, involving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali group.

Published: 22nd January 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: In a fresh turn of events, Interim Director of Central Bureau of Investigation  M Nageswara Rao on Monday transferred as many as 20 officers. 

In the order dated January 21, the premier probe agency transferred SK Nair, an officer who was conducting the investigation into multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, involving fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi of the Gitanjali group.

The list also includes SP Vivek Priyadarshi, who was handling ACB Delhi unit probing the 2G spectrum scam.

The transfer order, however, states that all the officials who have been directed to supervise, investigate or inquire into any case or matter by a court, shall continue to do.

Nagesahwar Rao's appointment as the CBI interim director has been challenged by advocate Prashant Bhushan in the apex court. The judicature is likely to hear the case on January 24. (ANI)

