Centre to follow 10 per cent quota norm from February 1

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Union government has notified the recently announced 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in all Central government jobs.

The Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances has written to the Central ministries and department saying that the quota would be implemented while filling all vacancies after February 1.

“It is hereby notified that 10% reservation would be provided for EWS in central government posts and services and would be effective in respect of all direct recruitment vacancies to be notified on or after February 1, 2019,” said the ministry’s letter.

The ministry has said that persons who are not covered under the existing scheme of reservations and whose family income is below Rs 8 lakh are identified as EWS for the benefit of reservation.

Many BJP ruled states have already started implementing the quota after it got the nod from Parliament. Gujarat was the first state to implement it, followed by Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

However, many Opposition leaders have termed it as politically motivated.

Bihar to implement EWS quota, says Nitish

Amid a rift in Bihar’s Opposition Grand Alliance over the 10 per cent reservation, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said his government was ready to implement the new quota and that legal opinion was being sought on how to introduce the provision.

“We are now considering the proper mode to introduce it after the amendment in the Constitution — whether to do it through an executive order or by passing an Act in the legislature,” said Kumar, who is also the national president of Janata Dal (United).