Home Nation

Ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2019, Congress to launch farmers' campaign from Champaran

On February 3, Rahul will address a huge farmers’ rally at the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s capital Patna to express solidarity with rural India.

Published: 22nd January 2019 04:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections which are expected to be held sometime in April-May, the Congress hopes to revive its fortunes across rural India by recreating the famous 1917 Champaran movement in Bihar where Mahatma Gandhi became the voice of the farmers against British rule.

The Congress, which has decided to make the plight of farmers a key poll plank, will roll out its nationwide campaign from Champaran on Jan 25 and 26 and will conduct similar marches across states in the following weeks.

The drive will culminate on January 30, Mahatma Gandhi’s martyrdom day at his memorial in Delhi.

“The Modi government has not met even a single demand made by Rahul Gandhi [Congress president] to improve a lot of farmers,” All India Congress Committee Kisan cell chairman Nana Patole said.

“Around 15,000 farmers will converge at Rajghat on Jan 30. We will send out a national message for the farmers from there,” he said.

On February 3, Rahul will address a huge farmers’ rally at the Gandhi Maidan in Bihar’s capital Patna to express solidarity with rural India.

“None of the demands have been met. I have visited PM’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi where the farmers wrote to him in their own blood urging Modi to address their concerns,” said Patole.

Countering the view that loan waivers are not long term solutions, party strategists said these were first steps and more needed to be done to make agriculture a profitable activity.

Noting that farm sector growth actually dropped under NDA, party insiders said if the Congress was voted to power, the PM’s crop insurance scheme will be cancelled.

loan waiver politics

Commenting on the politics of loan-waivers, sources in the party said the promise helped the Congress regain power in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the recently held Assembly polls and put the Central government in the dock.

Among the key demands made by Rahul when he slammed the Centre over rural distress was compensation of Rs 15,000 per acre, a nationwide loan waiver, a farmers’ commission and jobs for the children of farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress Farmers Rally 2019 Lok Sabha Poll Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp