Contract killing gang kingpin lodged in Rajasthan jail mastermind behind builder Sandeep Agrawal's murder

Sudhakar Rao Maratha, who runs a gang of contract killers, had assigned his trusted shooters, including Vikas Tiwari and Ajay, the contract to kill the builder.

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:09 AM

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A contract killer Sudhakar Rao Maratha presently lodged at a jail in Rajasthan had assigned shooters to execute the killing of builder Sandeep Agrawal alias Sandeep Tel in full public view in the busy Vijay Nagar area of Indore on January 16.

Ongoing police probe into the sensational killing of the builder having a shady past has revealed that Sudhakar Rao Maratha, who runs a gang of contract killers, had assigned his trusted shooters, including Vikas Tiwari and Ajay, the contract to kill the builder.

Two to three shooters were involved in the crime which happened close to the Vijay Nagar police station at around 7.10 pm on January 16.

Maratha, who hails from Mandsaur district of MP is himself accused in around two dozen cases of murder and is presently lodged at the Nimbaheda jail in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, which adjoins the Mandsaur district of MP.

Probe has also revealed that Maratha had got self arrested and subsequently went in judicial custody just a few days before the sensational killing happened. “It has been Maratha’s modus operandi to get self arrested in pending petty cases, before planning and getting executed any major contract killing,” an Indore crime branch source told The New Indian Express.  

“We’ll bring Sudhakar Maratha to Indore on production warrant shortly and his subsequent grilling will go a long way in busting entire plot, particularly knowing about who actually gave Maratha the supari for killing Agrawal,” said a senior police officer in Indore.  

Sources privy to investigations confide that the probe, particularly after Maratha’s grilling could lead the police to some big names of Indore.

Meanwhile, six teams of Indore police have been sent to different states, including Rajasthan and UP to track the contract killers, who had executed the January 16 killing.

Sandeep Agrawal

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp