Home Nation

Do not wilt under pressure, keep backbone straight: Shatrughan Sinha to BJP spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy

Sinha, who refrained from mentioning Rudy by name, was criticized by the Saran MP on Saturday when he appeared at the opposition rally in Kolkata and tore into the party leadership.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Shatrughan Sinha

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha (File | EPS)

By PTI

PATNA: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha on Monday took a veiled dig at party spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy, saying he could only feel sympathy for the former union minister who has been under lot of pressure because of being sidelined.

Sinha, who refrained from mentioning Rudy by name, was criticized by the Saran MP on Saturday when he appeared at the opposition rally in Kolkata and tore into the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah with the remark if speaking the truth is an act of rebellion, then count me as a rebel.

I was not surprised by the statement about me by a young spokesperson of the party who has been an old friend.

Some people are saying that my young friend has been under a lot of pressure because of being sidelined and that we should only feel sympathy for the young man, who seems to have been forced to make statements like these, or probably strives to keep himself relevant, the actor-turned-politician and Patna Sahib MP tweeted.

ALSO READ: Mamata's rally was aimed at saving democracy: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha

Rudy had called Sinha very clever and opportunistic referring to his presence by the party's side whenever a whip was issued in the Parliament, in order to avoid disqualification, and added that he was sure the BJP would take cognizance of his presence at the Kolkata rally and take a call.

Rudy, a close aide of veteran socialist leader and former Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar, had joined the BJP in the 1990s and after winning the now abolished Chhapra Lok Sabha seat in 1999 made a minister in the government headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In 2014, when he won from Saran defeating RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, he again became a Union minister but resigned in 2017 amid speculations that he might have been asked to put in his papers since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reportedly dissatisfied with his performance.

His recent appointment as a national spokesperson of the BJP is being viewed as a signal that he may not be considered for a ticket in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Sinha said in another tweet, "as a genuine well-wisher, I have only one advice.. do not wilt under pressure and keep your backbone straight. And yes, no need to get personal even with adversaries, what to talk of friends. Wishing you all the best and successful political career ahead."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Shatrughan Sinha BJP Rajiv Pratap Rudy 2019 Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp