ECIL says 'cyber expert' who claimed 2014 polls rigged was not its employee

The Election Commission has already rejected the charges and asked the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against the self-proclaimed cyber expert.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The self-proclaimed Indian cyber expert, who alleged that the 2014 general election was 'rigged', was not an employee of the Electronic Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL) as claimed by him, the public sector undertaking said Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Shuja, had on Monday claimed that the 2014 general election was rigged through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

The EVMs are designed and developed by the ECIL.

The Election Commission has already rejected the charges and asked the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR against the self-proclaimed cyber expert.

Shuja had also claimed he was part of a team at the ECIL.

In a letter to Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain, the ECIL said that Syed Shuja has neither been in the rolls of the ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of EVMs between 2009 to 2014.

"The records of this company have been verified and it is found that Mr Syed Shuja has neither been in the rolls of ECIL as a regular employee nor was he in any way associated in the design and development of EVMs in ECIL produced between 2009 to 2014," the letter by ECIL chairman and managing director Rear Adm.(retd) Sanjay Chaudey said.

 

