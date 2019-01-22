Home Nation

Gifts received by PM Modi to be auctioned, funds raised to be used for 'clean Ganga' project

The items that would be auctioned include paintings, sculptures, shawls, pagris, jackets and traditional musical instruments from across the country.

Published: 22nd January 2019 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 02:53 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government will be auctioning about 1,900 gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the funds raised will be used for the project to clean river Ganga, according to a statement.

The items that would be auctioned include paintings, sculptures, shawls, pagris, jackets and traditional musical instruments from across the country.

"The physical auction will be conducted on January 27 and 28, 2019 at National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi from 12.00 pm onwards.

The e-auction will take place subsequently from January 29-30, 2019 for remaining items left after physical auction," the statement said.

The items are currently on display at the National Gallery of Modern Art, which comes under the Ministry of Culture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
clean Ganga Narendra Modi clean river Ganga gifts auction National Gallery of Modern Art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp