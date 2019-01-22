Home Nation

Heavy rain, snow lash Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar recorded minus 0.2 degrees Celsius while Pahalgam and Gulmarg recorded minus 0.2 and minus 4 degrees, respectively.

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Incessant rain in Jammu division and light to moderate fresh snowfall in the Kashmir Valley occurred on Tuesday as the Met forecast improvement from Wednesday onwards.

"The western disturbance active over Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in rains in the Jammu division and the snowfall in the valley over the past 24 hours, since Monday.

"The system is likely to weaken from Tuesday evening and we are expecting gradual improvement from tomorrow onwards," a Met official said.

Kargil was coldest at minus 12.2, Drass town of Ladakh recorded minus 6.8, while Leh was warmer at 2.8 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was at 8.7, Katra 6, Batote minus 2.1, Bannihal minus 0.1 and Bhaderwah was at minus 0.2.

