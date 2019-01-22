Indian History Congress session in March?

Home Nation

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 79th session of the Indian History Congress, which the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) pushed back last month, is likely to be held in March, senior SPPU functionaries who did not want to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media, said on Monday. The event is usually held every year from 28-30 December.   

According to officials of the Indian History Society (IHS), which organises the event every year, internal conflict had led to a delay. Calls to authorities of SPPU and IHS went unanswered.

“There was severe laxity on the part of organisers. The budget committee for the conference too had not been formed till the matters escalated and went to the V-C [Vice-Chancellor]... Now that the issues are resolved, there is a possibility that the session, which could not be held last month, will be held there in March,” said an IHC member.

SPPU had invited flak from the academic world for ‘unilaterally’ postponing the session last month.

The IHC has a special bond with Pune as the history body was founded there.

