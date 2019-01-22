J&K parties ready for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

Home Nation

The dissolution of the state Assembly on November 21 has necessitated fresh polls within six months.

SRI NAGAR: Even though the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to take a call on holding polls in the state, political parties in Jammu and Kashmir are ready for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

“We are ready for polls,” PDP chief and former chief minister Mehboboa Mufti said.

State Congress vice president Ghulam Nabi Monga said, “We are ready for the polls as we want a civilian government should be in place in the state as early as possible to address the public grievances."

BJP spokesman Arun Gupta, too,  favoured simultaneous polls but said the EC has to take the decision.

Last Friday, J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar met political parties to discuss holding of Assembly elections in the state.

