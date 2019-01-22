Land acquisition notification for Indian side of Kartarpur corridor issued

Home Nation

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has on Monday issued the notification for land acquisition in Dera Baba Nanak near the international border.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan. (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Finally, land acquisition notification has been issued to build the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side of the India-Pakistan border.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highway has on Monday issued the notification for land acquisition in Dera Baba Nanak near the international border, for the upcoming passage that will connect the corridor which the neighbouring country.

Around 35 per cent work has been completed by Pakistan on its side. Sources said that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued the notification under Section 3 of National Highways Act for Land acquisition in Dera Baba Nanak.

Land from three villages — Jaurian, Chandu Nangal Pakhoke and Dera Baba Nanak—will be acquired for this project, said sources.

