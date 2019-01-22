Home Nation

Leaving assembly poll acrimony behind, Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal

Scindia, the four-time sitting MP from Guna Lok Sabha seat said it was a courtesy call as Chouhan is the ex-CM of the state.

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:04 AM

Shivrajsingh__Jyotiradiascindia_

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on left; Congress' Jyotiradia Scindia on right. (Photos | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: In a significant late evening development which is bound to trigger political speculations, senior Congress leader and ex-union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia met former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at latter’s residence in Bhopal on Monday evening.

Leaving behind the political acrimony of the recent assembly polls, Scindia went to Chouhan’s residence and met the former CM for around half an hour. Before coming to Chouhan’s house Scindia had visited the house of Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi, whose mother had died recently due to renal failure.

Talking to journalists after coming out of Chouhan’s residence, Scindia, the four-time sitting MP from Guna Lok Sabha seat said “it was a courtesy call as Chouhan is the ex-CM of the state and both the state government as well as opposition have to work together for MP’s development.”

“I’m not the man who remembers bitter things of electioneering throughout the life. The election is over and so is the bitterness. Kehte hain na Raat gayee baat gayee,” said a smiling Scindia.

The meeting between Scindia and Chouhan at latter’s house came on the day, when the BJP staged statewide protests across MP to protest recent killing of its two leaders in Mandsaur and Barwani districts. The BJP leaders, including Chouhan have been targeting CM Kamal Nath (who is presently in Davos to attend meeting of World Economic Forum) over the spate of high-profile murders in MP.

Interestingly, during the 2018-end assembly polls, one of the main poll advertisements of then ruling BJP carried the punch-line, ‘Maaf karo Maharaj, humara neta toh Shivraj,’ that was seemingly meant to target the Guna Lok Sabha member Scindia only.

Importantly, Scindia and Kamal Nath were the main contenders from the Congress for the MP CM’s post during assembly polls, but Nath finally got the party high command’s nod and was sworn in on December 17, 2018 as the CM of the new government which is surviving on support of four independent, two BSP and one SP MLAs.

The meeting between Scindia and Chouhan in Bhopal happened at a time when speculations are doing rounds of state’s political circles that the four-time MP from Guna could contest coming Lok Sabha polls from Gwalior seat, while his better-half Priyadarshini Raje Scindia might be fielded from Guna.

